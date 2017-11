It’s the holiday season and the County Line has you covered when it comes to adding some New Mexico flair to dishes.

One fan favorite at the County Line is the Green Chile Cream Corn.

Green Chile Cream Corn Recipe:

2 pounds of frozen corn

1 pound of cream cheese

Add green chile

Quarter cup of butter

1/3 cup of onions

Teaspoon of black pepper

Teaspoon of cumin

Visit the County Line website for more information.