Family sending message about importance of smoke alarms after devastating fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is sending out a strong message about the importance of smoke alarms after a fire in the middle of the night left them without a home.

They say it’s a miracle the whole family made it out okay and are thanking their young daughter whose quick actions saved their lives.

Natalia is just seven years old, but a month ago when her family’s home in southwest Albuquerque suddenly went up in flames, she was the one to alert the family they needed to get out fast.

“Basically woke us up that morning,” explained Patrick Cortez. He said it has been a difficult last few weeks for them. “Possibly could have stayed asleep and choked on the smoke,” he said.

Last month, the family of five was sleeping, all in the same room by the kitchen, when Natalia woke up to the smell of smoke.

She quickly alerted the rest of the family.

“I didn’t really see anything, I just grabbed the kids and got them out right away in their pajamas and told them to come out and took them outside as fast as I could,” said Rosie Cortez.

The couple says the home they were renting did not have smoke alarms. They say that is one of the many things was wrong with the home.

The night of the fire, the kids were sleeping in their room because the kid’s room had a roofing issue.

“We lost everything we had,” Patrick said.

The family escaped with just the clothes they had on.

“I lost all my toys,” said their 5-year-old son, Patrick. “Now I don’t have any more toys.”

The family is now getting help from the American Red Cross and the kids’ school.

They say that frightening night has weighed heavily on the entire family, but especially Natalia.

“You can tell that it’s kind of affected her hard,” her father said.

They realize her actions could have saved the family, but know the difference a smoke alarm would have made. “We’re very thankful for her.”

The family is now considering legal action against the home’s landlord because of the overall bad condition of the home.

They have started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses due to the fire.

The American Red Cross says it also has a campaign to help families who don’t have a smoke alarm, get one.

