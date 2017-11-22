Explora Science Museum has fun winter camps on the horizon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora Science Museum is gearing up for fun winter camps, plus demonstrates an experiment for KRQE viewers of all ages.

Explora offers single day winter camps – sign up for as many as you like! Each grade range will have its own unique investigations to keep imaginations active with science, technology, engineering, math and art. KRQE viewers got a sneak peek at some of the fun that will take place at camp when Explora conducted a fun experiment in the studio.

Winter Camps: Dec. 18 through Dec. 22, and Dec. 26 through Dec. 29. Ages: PreK through Sixth Grade. Full and half-day camps are available. Before and aftercare is also available for a fee. Pre-registration is required.

To register for the camps, or find out more information, visit Explora’s website.