Driver crashes into couple on their way to serve the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, Nov. 18, Stan Cordova and Veronica Tovar were on their way to the Duke City Toy Run when a driver ran a red light and crashed into them.

“I knew I should’ve flattened his tires when I heard him Saturday morning, starting his bike,” said Tommy Cordova, Stan’s brother.

Tommy and Stan were brothers, next door neighbors, and best friends. Stan died from the injuries he sustained during the crash.

“He did not deserve to go out of life or off of earth this way,” said Tommy.

Tommy describes his brother as a loving, caring and giving man. Stan’s friend, David Cruz with the New Mexico Motorcyclist Rights Organization, says he was also a man who kept his promise to Veronica.

“He told her if anything ever happened you know, if we ever get in an accident, I will take care of you. I will shield you,” said Cruz.

Cruz says Stan took the brunt of the crash and did save Veronica. The crash happened on Second Street and Mountain Road which happens to be right in front of a homeless shelter. After Stan could no longer take care of Veronica, two homeless men came out and helped Veronica until ambulances arrived.

“Two men, we are in the process of figuring out exactly who they are, came out and offered their assistance. They were holding Veronica’s hand,” said Cruz.

Veronica is still recovering at UNMH. Her family says they expect her to be recovering through the end of the year.

“She had surgery Sunday, she had another one Monday and she had another one today,” said Tommy.

The tow truck driver who responded to Stan and Veronica’s crash noticed that they were carrying a lot of toys and food with them. The driver figured out the couple was on their way to the Duke City Toy Run and decided to complete their trip for them.

“A tow truck driver had just appeared at the ride with some toys and food and he explained the scenario. He took it upon himself to collect those items and deliver them on their behalf,” said Cruz.

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating this crash. Public Information Officer Simon Drobik says these types of investigations take time. Drobik says once APD is finished with their investigation, it will be up to the District Attorney’s Office to decide if the driver will face charges.

Cruz says this crash proves what the New Mexico Motorcyclist Rights Organization is trying to work towards: drivers paying attention to motorcycles on the road.

“Running red lights, that split second decision changed so many lives,” said Cruz.

Stan was 55 years old. Tommy says they are waiting for Veronica to get out of the hospital to help with Stan’s funeral. They plan on getting him a motorcycle hearse and taking him on one last ride.

