ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Comic-Topia NM teams up with Storehouse NM to help the needy.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, Comic-Topia NM will be taking donation for Storehouse NM at Age of Comics. Donations include food, clothing, toys, nonperishable/non-expired food items, as well as toiletries. Storehouse NM is in critical need of baby food and baby products.

As an added attraction at the event, the club will be selling $2 grab bags, which include a comic book and other small items, as well as a chance to win bigger prizes.

All the proceeds go back into the club to purchase more items for future events.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Storehouse NM will be busing residents in the area to the Westside Community Center where Comic-Topia will be assisting the Storehouse in handing out donated items to those in need. The club will also be hosting a trivia event for those residents.

For more information, visit the ComicTopia website.