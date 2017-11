ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo Men’s Soccer player Chris Wehan was named The USL Rookie of the Year on Tuesday. Wehan went undrafted in this past year’s MLS Super Draft, but the midfielder would capitalize on his opportunity with the Reno 1868 FC this season.

Wehan led the USL and tied the league record by recording 12 assists. Wehan also tacked on 8 goals in his inaugural season. He is being coined as one of the sports brightest young stars, and the club expects big things to come.