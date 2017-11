ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque businesses are banding together to give back to the community and encoring others to shop locally.

Businesses on Central west of downtown will have a “New Day Necessities” drive and “Shop to Give” promotion.

There will also be drop-off bins for people to donate.

They are asking for things such as socks, gloves, and toiletries to give to the “New Day Youth and Family Services.”

People can donate through December 24.

