Black Friday Pet Adoption means huge savings on furry new family members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Why spend Black Friday cash in big box stores, when you can add a new furry family member for only $5?

In observance of Thanksgiving, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department Eastside and Westside Shelters will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24, except for the intake desk and reclaims which will be open both days. Most reclaims can be processed on either day, many are of no charge. The shelters will resume services on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Lucky Paws Adoption Center located in Coronado Mall near Kohl’s will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23.

On the day after Thanksgiving, celebrate the season by adopting a pet during “It’s Here, Black Friday Pet Adoption” at Lucky Paws in Coronado Mall. Lucky Paws will be open to the public Friday, Nov. 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Adoption fees will be $5 for any pet.

Reduced pricing will be extended to Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, during “It’s Not Over, Black Friday Continues.” The event will feature an adoption fee of $5 for any pet. The special pricing will be available at ALL shelter locations: Eastside, Westside and Lucky Paws.

For more information on adopting a pet, visit the Animal Welfare website.