ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for possible victims in connection to a child exploitation case.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, John Henry Bevel Jr. was charged with sexual exploitation of children, after federal agents raided his Las Cruces home last month.

They have identified nine victims so far, but believe there could be more in Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Silver City.

If you have information, call the AG’s Office.

