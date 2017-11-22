ART construction cones to come down permanently in two areas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Just in time for Thanksgiving travel and Black Friday shopping, those all too familiar Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction cones are coming down permanently. The final construction of the project is now underway.

Starting Wednesday, the orange cones protecting the ART bus lanes between Coors and Rio Grande Boulevards, as well as in Nob Hill, will be removed permanently.

Now that things are going back to normal, officials are asking for drivers to use extreme caution and to never enter the ART bus lane.

Officials also say to never cross the ART bus-only lane to make a left turn. The only legal place to turn left is at the traffic signals.

Crews have even laid down rumble strips on both sides of the bus lane to alert drivers if they accidentally cross over into the lane. Drivers who also enter the bus only lane will be ticketed.

Mayor Richard Berry, alongside Nob Hill Main Street representatives, will be kicking it all off at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bryn Mawr stop in Nob Nill.

Riders will be able to get their first taste of ART this weekend for the River of Lights on Friday and Saturday. Those rides will be free.

