Alex Bregman happy to be home and happy with new sports complex

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex had its ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. The event showcased this new facility that will house five duel usage fields. The fields will be used for both baseball and softball and should be ready to go in the spring. Tournaments and games have already been scheduled for this new facility.

Albuquerque Academy graduate and recent World Series winner, Alex Bregman, was a guest of honor at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. The Houston Astro even threw out the first pitch. Bregman believes that this new complex will bring a lot of opportunity for the future of New Mexico baseball, and he even said that he was a little jealous of how nice it is.

“Oh yeah, I am for sure jealous. I wish we would have had some fields like this to play on when I was playing. We always had to travel to Arizona or Colorado, but it would have been nice to be able to stay home and this is really special,” said Alex Bregman.

Alex, of course, talked about his World Series experience, and how that Game 5 felt after hitting that walk off RBI. But overall this whirlwind experience from start to end has been amazing for the New Mexico native and the effect that this year’s series played on Houston is one of the most memorable.

“We paraded on the streets that nine weeks before that were flooded and it really gave the city a boost, and you can feel it when you are there. There is still a buzz there and they are on top of the world. Their team just won the World Series and it was pretty special to bring that to them,” said Bregman.