Albuquerque’s own World Series champ throws first pitch at new baseball complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City leaders cut the ribbon on the almost-finished baseball complex Wednesday afternoon, and had a special guest throw the first pitch — Albuquerque’s very own World Series champion Alex Bregman.

Alex spent most of the time signing autographs and taking photos with little leaguers, then trying to encourage them to follow their dreams.

My advise is just work hard, if you have fun, work hard and dedicate everything to it. You can accomplish anything you want to accomplish. It doesn’t matter if you’re from Albuquerque, New Mexico, or New York or California,” Bregman said.

The World Series champ says it feels good to be home and was even better to represent Albuquerque during the playoffs.

Of course, the Albuquerque Academy grad helped the Houston Astros win the World Series earlier this month — the Astros’ first ever title.

Before the ceremonial first pitch, city leaders gloated about Bregman’s walkoff in Game 5 of the World Series that gave the Astros the lead in the Series, calling him a hometown hero.

“Look at this beautiful facility. I call this Albuquerque’s field of dreams. Build it and we’ve done that and the players will come, but to see the little leaguers out here and Alex Bregman out here, it’s a wonderful day for Albuquerque,” City Councilor Ken Sanchez said.

The baseball complex is next to APS Community Stadium on the westside. The $18 million bond funded project will open spring 2018.

Alex Bregman got the official first tour of the entire complex. The mayor also announced Wednesday is officially Alex Bregman Day in Albuquerque.

