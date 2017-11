ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Firefighters are stepping up to help the less fortunate this Thanksgiving.

It’s a part of the Firefighters Random Acts that promotes kindness across the city.

Firefighters prepared and handed out 600 fully cooked Thanksgiving dinners to families in need at Fire Station 5.

Families who got meals were identified with the help of various services.

