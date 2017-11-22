Albuquerque family prepares Thanksgiving baskets for those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family got themselves into the holiday spirit by reaching out to needy families in their neighborhood this Thanksgiving.

Juanita Macias lives near Unser and McMahon. She and her husband decided to make baskets filled with all of the holiday goods and search for people who could use them after seeing people online asking for help.

“One of the ladies that just came earlier, she said, ‘Thank you so much,’ because they didn’t have the means to have Thanksgiving this year,” Macias said.

Macias found the families using the website, Next Door. She says she hopes to make this an annual tradition.

