ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local family might be having cabbage for Thanksgiving.

Diego Hernandez of Albuquerque was randomly selected by the state’s Agricultural Department for the 17 pound colossal cabbage he grew.

It was all part of the national Bonnie Plants Cabbage program.

Diego will get a $1,000 savings bond towards education from Bonnie Plants. Diego is a student at John Baker Elementary School.

