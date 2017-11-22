911 dispatchers recognized for their creative thinking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two 911 dispatchers were honored Wednesday as “Albuquerque Heroes” for helping save a woman who called 911 but was unable to speak.

“Honored, but I feel like we’re doing our jobs, but nice to be honored,” Samantha Sanchez said.

Sanchez was only two months into the job when she and her trainer, 10-year veteran Angela Salas, got an unusual call.

On the other end was a person who could only make faint sounds, clearly struggling to breathe.

“They instructed the person to press buttons, so they press a button if the answer is yes, press a button. So not only were they dealing with the emergency, but coaching the individual through what do to when they couldn’t breathe,” Mayor Richard J. Berry said.

Emergency crews were able to get to the woman quickly and get her to the hospital. Her family was extremely grateful for the women’s creative thinking.

