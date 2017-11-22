2017 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is also a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque:

  • The City Transit Department (ABQ RIDE) will not offer bus or Sun Van paratransit service on Thursday. Regular service will resume on Friday, Nov. 24.
  • The Solid Waste Department will not collect trash, recycling, or large items on Thursday. Residents who have trash pick-up on Thursdays are asked to put their trash and recycling out on Friday, Nov. 24, when regular pick-up service will resume.
  • Most city of Albuquerque offices are closed on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. For more information click here.
  • All community centers will be closed Nov. 23 and Nov. 24

Rio Rancho:

The city of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Santa Fe:

City of Santa Fe offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 23-24 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Los Lunas:

Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Albuquerque

  • Toys R Us opens at 5 p.m.
  • Walmart opens at 6 p.m.
  • Target opens at 6 p.m.
  • Best Buy opens at 5 p.m.
  • Macy’s opens at 5 p.m.
  • Kohl’s open at 5 p.m.
  • Cabela’s: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • JC Penney
    • Coronado Mall location opens at 2 p.m.
    • Cottonwood Mall location is open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Ulta Beauty opens at 6 p.m.
  • GameStop opens at 4 p.m.

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day

  • Home Depot
  • Lowe’s
  • Costco
  • Sams Club
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Staples
  • Office Depot/Office Max
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Petco
  • PetSmart

 

