2017 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is also a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque:

The City Transit Department (ABQ RIDE) will not offer bus or Sun Van paratransit service on Thursday. Regular service will resume on Friday, Nov. 24.

The Solid Waste Department will not collect trash, recycling, or large items on Thursday. Residents who have trash pick-up on Thursdays are asked to put their trash and recycling out on Friday, Nov. 24, when regular pick-up service will resume.

Most city of Albuquerque offices are closed on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. For more information click here .

. All community centers will be closed Nov. 23 and Nov. 24

Rio Rancho:

The city of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Santa Fe:

City of Santa Fe offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 23-24 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Los Lunas:

Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Albuquerque

Toys R Us opens at 5 p.m.

Walmart opens at 6 p.m.

Target opens at 6 p.m.

Best Buy opens at 5 p.m.

Macy’s opens at 5 p.m.

Kohl’s open at 5 p.m.

Cabela’s: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JC Penney Coronado Mall location opens at 2 p.m. Cottonwood Mall location is open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Ulta Beauty opens at 6 p.m.

GameStop opens at 4 p.m.

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Costco

Sams Club

Barnes & Noble

Staples

Office Depot/Office Max

Bed Bath & Beyond

Petco

PetSmart