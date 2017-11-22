2017 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is also a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in Albuquerque.
Albuquerque:
- The City Transit Department (ABQ RIDE) will not offer bus or Sun Van paratransit service on Thursday. Regular service will resume on Friday, Nov. 24.
- The Solid Waste Department will not collect trash, recycling, or large items on Thursday. Residents who have trash pick-up on Thursdays are asked to put their trash and recycling out on Friday, Nov. 24, when regular pick-up service will resume.
- Most city of Albuquerque offices are closed on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. For more information click here.
- All community centers will be closed Nov. 23 and Nov. 24
Rio Rancho:
The city of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Santa Fe:
City of Santa Fe offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 23-24 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Los Lunas:
Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Albuquerque
- Toys R Us opens at 5 p.m.
- Walmart opens at 6 p.m.
- Target opens at 6 p.m.
- Best Buy opens at 5 p.m.
- Macy’s opens at 5 p.m.
- Kohl’s open at 5 p.m.
- Cabela’s: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- JC Penney
- Coronado Mall location opens at 2 p.m.
- Cottonwood Mall location is open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Ulta Beauty opens at 6 p.m.
- GameStop opens at 4 p.m.
Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
- Costco
- Sams Club
- Barnes & Noble
- Staples
- Office Depot/Office Max
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Petco
- PetSmart