YMCA donates Thanksgiving food boxes to local families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The YMCA is making sure the less fortunate in Albuquerque have a Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteers and staff are preparing more than 6,000 pounds of food to be distributed to 130 local families. The boxes include a Thanksgiving dinner and enough food to last weeks after the holiday.

“In our Albuquerque area, we have so many families that need help, that may not be able to feed their kids this Thanksgiving, and we like to be doing this to help them,” said Debbi Bolling with the YMCA.

The YMCA has been donating the boxes for 21 years.

