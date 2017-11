ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The bears at Cottonwood Rehab Center in Espanola are ready to hibernate.

The bears were all brought in as cubs, some of them injured, others orphaned.

After months of being fattened up, nine of the cubs were released into the wild Monday. The bears were tagged so they can be tracked if they have problems.

The Cottonwood Rehab Center says it’s had one of the busiest seasons in years.

The center relies on donations to get the bears rehabed and back into the wild.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps