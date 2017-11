ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Student Union Building looked a lot like Hogwarts on Tuesday.

It was all in magical fun as students participated in the fourth annual Harry Potter Day.

The celebration kicked off with Potter fans decorating cookies from their chosen House, drinking butterbeer and playing rounds of wizard trivia.

They also planned for a Quidditch match, a game played on broomsticks, but had to cancel over safety concerns.

