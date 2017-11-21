Two Los Alamos schools on ‘lockout’ while police search for armed robber

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is searching for an armed robber.

The robbery took place at Los Alamos National Bank in White Rock.

The suspect was described to have a handgun, was a Caucasian male, wearing all black. He was also wearing a black hoodie with “DC” on the hood and a black bandana.

The suspect fled on foot and the LAPD officers are searching the area.

Currently, Pinon and Chamisa elementary schools are on a “lockout.”

Police are also advising people to avoid the area.

