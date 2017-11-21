Thanksgiving at the Hotel Andaluz

If you’re looking to dine out in style this Thanksgiving, head to the Hotel Andaluz and Más Tapas Y Vino. Chef Marc Quiñones shares some of the featured items on their fall menu, as well as what guests can expect on their a la carte menu Thursday.

Sunday brunches are in full swing and filling up. So make the weekly feast a must-do on your itinerary. You can also plan on ringing in the New Year in Albuquerque’s premier historic hotel.

For details, visit HotelAndaluz.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz.