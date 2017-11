SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are searching for a teen accused of two violent crimes.

Matthew Culley was arrested in October for shoplifting and stabbing incident in the Santa Fe Plaza.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Culley and two other men are also accused of beating a man at his home. The victim told police they stole his Apple laptop and iPhone 7.

Culley now faces seven felony charges including kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps