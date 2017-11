ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a SWAT situation ended with a suspected burglar being taken into custody.

Earlier this evening, police say a homeowner saw a man inside their home near Tramway and Copper on their remote surveillance system and called 911.

They say the burglar took off when officers got there and barricaded himself inside a nearby home. He was later arrested.

Police have not released his identity but say he’s a known offender.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps