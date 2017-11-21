Roswell police recruit accused of soliciting 2 teenage boys

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A Roswell police officer-in-training has been accused of sending sexually explicit texts and images to two teenage boys.

Authorities say 25-year-old Alonso Barrientos was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center after being arrested last Friday on two counts of child solicitation by electronic communication device.

Detectives say they uncovered evidence on his personal cell of contact with the two juveniles. In one case, Barrientos allegedly presented himself as a 17-year-old.

Roswell police say there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives.

Barrientos had worked for more than two years as a police service aide. He was fired the day of his arrest.

Roswell Police Department Chief Philip Smith issued the following statement:

I am disgusted with this recruit’s behavior. I want to assure the Roswell community this criminal act was addressed immediately, the recruit was removed from service and the criminal investigation was initiated. It matters not who the individual is, the Roswell Police Department holds all accountable and those who are employed by the Roswell Police Department are held to the highest levels of accountability. The scales of justice are blind and fair, and the Roswell Police Department’s standard is to always seek fair and unbiased justice as we serve and protect our community.