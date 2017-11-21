NM’s Fascinating Film History

New Mexico’s film history is full of mythology and incredible facts. For instance, Thomas Edison was in the Land of Enchantment filming years before Hollywood first yelled “action”.

Film historian Casey St. Charnez shares some of the tales behind the camera in studio, as well as details about an upcoming anniversary screening of “Baranka” in 70mm film, as well as Film Week and the 2018 NM Film Hall of Fame festivities.

