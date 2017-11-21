Newly renovated Dennis Chavez Community Center reopens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newly renovated Dennis Chavez Community Center opened Tuesday.

The $2.9 million in improvements took more than a year to complete. They include an activity room, computer lab and game room.

Families will also be able to take advantage of after-school, summer recreation, and family engagement programs at the center.

“It’s important the community has good recreational facilities so that when they have some spare time they can come out and engage with one another, engage with themselves. They can exercise, they can play games and just have a nice time,” said Douglas Chaplin, CABQ Family and Community Services.

There are already plans underway for phase two of the project, which will include a meeting and fitness room.

