Newly renovated Dennis Chavez Community Center reopens

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newly renovated Dennis Chavez Community Center opened Tuesday.

The $2.9 million in improvements took more than a year to complete. They include an activity room, computer lab and game room.

Families will also be able to take advantage of after-school, summer recreation, and family engagement programs at the center.

“It’s important the community has good recreational facilities so that when they have some spare time they can come out and engage with one another, engage with themselves. They can exercise, they can play games and just have a nice time,” said Douglas Chaplin, CABQ Family and Community Services.

There are already plans underway for phase two of the project, which will include a meeting and fitness room.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s