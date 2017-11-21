New Mexico Supreme Court to debate textbooks, again

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s highest court will again debate whether the state should use public funds to pay for textbooks at private schools.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the parties in the legal battle filed briefs in the state Supreme Court in preparation for another round of arguments after the U.S. Supreme Court sent the case back to the state.

The case stems from a lawsuit filed by two New Mexico parents seeking to stop the practice of using public money for private school textbooks, which they say is taking public funding away from public schools. The parents argued the practice also violated a provision in the state constitution that prohibits education funds from being used “for the support of any sectarian, denominational or private school, college or university.”