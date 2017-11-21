Morning Rush November 21st: City Council votes to audit APD monitor

1. City Council has voted to move forward with an audit that would look into the performance of Dr. James Ginger who is the court-appointed federal monitor. The audit is supposed to make sure the money the city pays Ginger equals the work he’s completing. The budget was established for Ginger for the first four years, the city is now in its fourth year with Ginger. The councilors who are sponsoring the bill say they want to make sure taxpayer dollars are being spent appropriately. Those against it say its bad timing. The city recently filed a motion claiming Ginger was biased against the Albuquerque Police Department.

2. A federal judge ordered to permanently blocked President Trump’s sanctuary cities executive order. The order cut funding for cities, counties, and states including Bernalillo County that limits cooperation with US immigration authorities. U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick issued the ruling Monday in lawsuits brought by two California counties saying President Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.

3. High clouds will continue to stream over the state, sticking around through the day. Filtered sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected for most of us as highs soar well into the 50s, 60s and 70s.

4. State Police are no longer actively searching for an Albuquerque man who went missing during a family hunting trip near Pecos. Multiple search and rescue crews have been looking for Stanley Vigil for two weeks with no luck. Stanley’s been missing since early November after he went on a hunting trip with family near Barrillas Peak. Some family and friends are now conducting their own search.

5. A push to preserve some of the classic architecture on Route 66 in Albuquerque is gaining steam. Buildings like occidental life, the Sunshine and Rosenwald buildings are all on the national register of historic places saving them from the wrecking ball. City council is introducing a resolution for a Route 66 historic building inventory, to document and preserve buildings more than 50 years old. It would open the door for state and federal tax credits to help pay for maintenance and restoration.

Morning’s Top Stories