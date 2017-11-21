Memes Making Their Way Into Art Exhibits

HOBBS, N.M. (Local 2/Fox 24) – The center of the arts in Hobbs hosting their first ever ‘I Know What You Meme Exhibition.’

Memes have been taking over the internet for the past few years and now memes are making their way into art galleries.

Memes are pictures with funny and often relatable quotes

“A meme can express a thousand words with a picture and a title and a lot of people say oh I can relate to that meme,” said Jonathan Snider, Intern.

The walls are lined with memes of animals, children and celebrities.

However community members are encouraged to bring in an original to put on display.

“A show we put on really for the communities participation. A lot of people feel our exhibits just target artist but we really want to get the community involved in the arts,” said Mikalee Aswell, Volunteer.

Aswell pointed out her favorite meme which is a picture of a baby in the grass. It reads: “When you just painted your nails and you have to do stuff before they’re dry.”

This meme happens to be an original and the artist herself was able to share the back story.

“She didn’t have any socks on and when I put her on the grass I guess it tickled her feet so she just suspended her lets a little bit and she stayed there long enough for me to take a picture,” said Taylor Arnold.

Arnold considers herself a meme enthusiast. She says she knows all the punch lines and all the jokes, so she wanted to submit something that no one has seen.

Her nearly one-year-old daughter, Lilibeth, is featured in the meme and she also made an appearance at the art exhibit.

“I liked the nails one, it was called mini meme because we all know when we get our nails done we don’t want to touch anything till they dry so that was pretty funny,” said Jamene Caldwell, Hobbs resident.

The exhibit will be open and free to the public till Jan. 7.