Martineztown neighborhood first to get new LED lighting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic Martineztown neighborhood is the first to get new lighting from the city.

Over the past year, the city and lighting company Citelum have worked together to engineer a custom “lighting master plan” for Albuquerque.

It includes converting more than 20,000 lights to LED bulbs. The city says it makes the city safer while saving millions of dollars in electric costs.

“It’s just a night and day difference on seeing pedestrians, being able to see cyclists, seeing other vehicles. Our police department is extremely excited,” Mayor Richard J. Berry said.

The mayor says the project will also reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

