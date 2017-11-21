High pressure building up in the south will continue to keep skies mainly clear and temps above average. On Wednesday, our highs will be in the low 60’s with mostly sunny skies. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny with temperatures in the high 60’s.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
