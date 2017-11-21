Man sentenced to 19 years for armed robbery, car chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young man accused of killing a man while trying to steal his work van was sentenced Tuesday for an armed robbery that turned into a chase.

The chase ended in a crash with an Albuquerque Police cruiser.

Xavier Montoya, 20, and several others lured a man into a home, held him at gunpoint and took his car.

Officers spotted them, which sparked the chase that eventually ended with the car crashing into an off-duty police cruiser.

The officer was left with broken bones.

Montoya faced up to 51 years behind bars, but Tuesday he asked for leniency.

Judge Stan Whitaker sentenced Montoya to 19 years taking into account time served.

Montoya is also awaiting trial for murder. He is accused of running over Hector Aguirre as he and some other teens tried to steal his work van. 

