Lobos fall to Tennessee Tech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir and his Lobos experienced defeat for the second time in less than a week Tuesday night. The Lobos fell to Tennessee Tech 104 to 96. Two Lobos scored in double figures in the loss. Chris McNeal had his best night in cherry and silver, scoring 29 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the three point line. Sam Logwood had 21 points.

The Golden Eagles were led by Aleksa Jugovic who had 31 points. The Lobos built a double digit lead in the first half only to watch it slip away. Missed shots did nothing to help the Lobos keep their lead as the Golden Eagles would catch them by halftime and only trail 55-51. The second half went back and forth with the Golden Eagles putting the game away in the final minutes.

The Lobos are a team that like to press and run, but were outclassed in fast break points 49 to 9. The Lobos also lost the battle on the boards, coming off a loss to rival New Mexico State that saw them give up a 50-25 edge on the glass.

The Golden Eagles got 39 rebounds while the Lobos had 32. “We know we were picked 9th. “We know all the things about why we’re not suppose to be good and all the players we lost and all the other stuff,” said Lobos head coach Paul Weir. “We didn’t want to believe it when the season started and we can’t believe it now. This can’t be our trajectory. We got to find a way to get this thing back on track.”

The Lobos will try to correct what ails them by Friday when they face TCU in Niceville, Florida as a part of the Emerald Coast Classic.