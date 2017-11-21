Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: High clouds will continue to stream over the state, sticking around through the day. Filtered sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected for most of us as highs soar well into the 50s, 60s and 70s. The exception to this will be the far Northeast Plains where a weak cold front will makes its way in. Expect temperatures to cool 5°-10° behind the front (most of us outside of the NE corner can expect this cool down to settle in tomorrow).

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will take a small hit thanks to Tuesday’s front. Expect mostly 50s and 60s across the state under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

THANKSGIVING: Just in time for the holiday, temperatures will take a good 5°-10° jump over Wednesday’s temps – Albuquerque-metro: 68°. Sunshine will blanket the region with no significant shot at rain or snow.