John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A back door cold front has pulled temperatures back 5° – 10° across the far northeastern corner of the state. As for the rest of New Mexico, the warm up begins as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the south and west. The warm up will continue through the rest of the week. Thanksgiving Day could be one of the warmest on record as temperatures run 10° – 15° above average. Another cold front will pull temperatures back down heading into the weekend.

The long range forecast is looking more promising as models are starting to agree on a series of storms dropping into the northern half of the state beginning the middle of next week. Confidence is still on the low side as we are still a more than a week away and the models have not been consistent day to day. We’ll keep an eye on it as you enjoy the quiet Thanksgiving weather!