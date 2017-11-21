Holly Holm talks about getting a second shot at UFC Featherweight Title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm is excited. The former UFC Bantamweight champion is ready to get another chance at winning a title.”I’m excited, nervous, anxious, all that, but that’s all normal,” said Holm. “I’m just wanting to embrace this whole training camp. I know it’s going to be stressful. I know it’s going to be emotional. I want to just take it and do the best I can with it.”

Holm will fight UFC Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg December 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As soon as the fight was finalized and announced naysayers started forecasting a less than favorable outcome for Holm.

She faced the same kind of doubt before she upset then UFC Champion Ronda Rousey for her bantamweight title. “There’s a reason why they are talking about it and not doing it, because they wouldn’t and I will,” said Holm. “That’s just my job and my challenge and they can say what they want. I’m glad that there’s people thinking both ways.”

Holm’s trainer Mike Winkeljohn has also heard the doubters. “They said the same thing about Ronda Rousey,” said Winkeljohn.” They said the same thing when she was boxing Christy Martin. When she fought Christy Martin Christy Martin swung for the fences and missed Holly. She hangs up in the ropes and Holly turns and looks at me and I told her she’d have that moment with Ronda Rousey and she did. She’s going to have one of those moments with Cris Cyborg as well.”