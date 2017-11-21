Grandmother gets probation for drunken driving with baby

Related Coverage Grandma accused of driving off with granddaughter dangling out passenger door

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe woman was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after police say she drove while intoxicated with her 9-month-old granddaughter in a car seat dangling from an open car door.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports 65-year-old Bertha Boling was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and no contest to a child abuse charge.

Police say Boling’s daughter was going to drive her mother home in July, so she placed the baby in the car seat. After the women entered into an argument, Boling got into the pickup truck to drive away.

Police say the daughter attempted to pull her child out, but the seat became stuck. Other drivers blocked the pickup’s path a short distance away, and the baby was unharmed.