Families get early Thanksgiving meal, groceries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving is this Thursday and some families may not have enough to eat for the upcoming holiday.

However, the Roadrunner Food Bank is making sure everyone has food on the table this holiday season.

They gathered outside the Alamosa Community Center to hand out food to those in need. The food wasn’t Thanksgiving specific but an effort to get groceries on the table to last through the holiday.

The Steelbridge, formerly known as the Albuquerque Rescue Mission also served its annual Great Thanksgiving Feast Tuesday.

This year they expected 1,200 to 1,500 people. The fest consisted of 46 turkeys, over 500 pounds of potatoes, 200 pounds of green beans, 200 pounds of stuffing, 400 pounds of cranberries, over 2,000 rolls and about 350 pumpkin pies.

Attorney General Balderas also served Thanksgiving meals to PB&J families and staff Tuesday

