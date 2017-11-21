Families get early Thanksgiving meal, groceries

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving is this Thursday and some families may not have enough to eat for the upcoming holiday.

However, the Roadrunner Food Bank is making sure everyone has food on the table this holiday season.

They gathered outside the Alamosa Community Center to hand out food to those in need. The food wasn’t Thanksgiving specific but an effort to get groceries on the table to last through the holiday.

The Steelbridge, formerly known as the Albuquerque Rescue Mission also served its annual Great Thanksgiving Feast Tuesday.

This year they expected 1,200 to 1,500 people. The fest consisted of 46 turkeys, over 500 pounds of potatoes, 200 pounds of green beans, 200 pounds of stuffing, 400 pounds of cranberries, over 2,000 rolls and about 350 pumpkin pies.

Attorney General Balderas also served Thanksgiving meals to PB&J families and staff Tuesday

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s