Durango residents face high fine if a bear raids trash

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Durango City Council has passed an emergency ordinance to keep a $100 fine in place for those who allow bears to get into their trash.

The Durango City Council approved reinstating the ordinance Monday night after it expired in October.

The revision took out the warning and upped the first offense from $50 to $100.

The goal is to encourage residents to buy bear-proof trash cans.

The ordinance expires in January, by then city officials hope bears will be hibernating.

