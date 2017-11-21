DA’s Office drops 50 charges against accused armed robber

Related Coverage Albuquerque man accused in dozens of armed robberies arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s busiest accused armed robbers had 50 of his charges dropped.

Robert Martinez was arrested after a car chase last April and charged with more than 70 counts of armed robbery.

The Albuquerque Police Department says he held up dozens of gas stations and fast food joints with a gun in 2015 and 2016.

This week, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office dropped all but 20 of the charges against Martinez. The DA’s Office says federal prosecutors are likely to charge Martinez soon where he could face stiffer penalties.

