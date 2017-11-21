DA’s Office drops 50 charges against accused armed robber

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s busiest accused armed robbers had 50 of his charges dropped.

Robert Martinez was arrested after a car chase last April and charged with more than 70 counts of armed robbery.

The Albuquerque Police Department says he held up dozens of gas stations and fast food joints with a gun in 2015 and 2016.

This week, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office dropped all but 20 of the charges against Martinez. The DA’s Office says federal prosecutors are likely to charge Martinez soon where he could face stiffer penalties.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s