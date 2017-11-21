Cowboys miss Dak magic, but QB won't blame co-star's absence

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Dak Prescott points to a poor throw here or a bad decision there while trying to explain possibly his worst game as a pro in a season quickly going south for the Dallas Cowboys.

There’s one direction the star quarterback won’t look in seeking to understand the missing magic of a year ago – the absence of running back Ezekiel Elliott, his co-creator of a remarkable rookie season that helped carry the Cowboys to the best record in the NFC.

Prescott’s first three-interception dud in three years – the previous one was during his junior year at Mississippi State – came in the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s second game without Elliott, both lopsided losses. The 2016 league rushing leader is on a six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

