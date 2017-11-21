Cowboys miss Dak magic, but QB won't blame co-star's absence

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Dak Prescott points to a poor throw here or a bad decision there while trying to explain possibly his worst game as a pro in a season quickly going south for the Dallas Cowboys.

There’s one direction the star quarterback won’t look in seeking to understand the missing magic of a year ago – the absence of running back Ezekiel Elliott, his co-creator of a remarkable rookie season that helped carry the Cowboys to the best record in the NFC.

Prescott’s first three-interception dud in three years – the previous one was during his junior year at Mississippi State – came in the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s second game without Elliott, both lopsided losses. The 2016 league rushing leader is on a six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.