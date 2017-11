DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A woman has been charged with 105 counts of animal cruelty because of what was found on her property in La Plata County.

According to the Durango Herald, 46-year-old Elizabeth Miera was charged after a lengthy animal cruelty investigation.

Investigators say they took more than a 100 neglected and malnourished animals from her property including dogs, horses, chickens, pigs and goats.

Miera is expected to make her first court appearance on December 20.

