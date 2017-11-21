City pushes free ART rides to promote ridership

Related Coverage ART construction winds down from Coors to Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Drivers are still dodging orange cones and construction workers keep drilling on the median bus stops, as the original fall deadline for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit opening inches closer.

“We’ve got construction a little bit behind, utilities are always a hassle and the buses are a little bit behind,” ABQ Ride Deputy Director Dana Crawford said.

The city’s big ART billboard campaign promised free rides until 2018, but that’s if all the buses are running by then.

“I’m not sure when, exactly. It will probably be late December,” Crawford said.

The promotion was posted on an electronic billboard on Lead near Broadway Monday, but it was taken down Tuesday.

ABQ Ride is making adjustments.

“Whenever we announce we’re fully operational, we’ll do a couple of months of free rides so people will have an opportunity to give it a try,” Crawford said.

No matter the timeline, it’s a campaign many in Albuquerque say they can get behind.

“I feel like they will get a lot of ridership, especially from the university,” UNM student Aline Castelin said.

“If it’s free, I’ll check it out,” Monroe McClarren of Albuquerque said.

Others say they won’t go near it even if it’s free.

“I already have transportation and I already have a way to get to school,” said Jessica Torres of Albuquerque.

“Probably not because I don’t usually use public transportation,” added Stephanie Rodriguez of Albuquerque.

Crawford said to be on the lookout for even more promotions at least through ART’s first year to help increase ridership.

“Monthly, we’ll have a promotional weekend, like a Friday to Monday, where people can ride for free,” Crawford said.

Starting Wednesday, the orange cones along Central between Rio Grande and Coors will be removed permanently.

Riders can get their first taste of ART this weekend for River of Lights on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those will be free rides and you can view the schedule and routes here.

Mayor Richard Berry has claimed ART will double bus ridership on Central Avenue in a year.

Once the free rides end, the ART will cost $1, just like all the other buses.

The ads also tout the security on the ART buses, a move to counter the perception that the buses on Central can be sketchy.

