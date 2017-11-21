City councilors approve study; halting Alameda widening project for now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Changes to a busy road in the metro area are on hold for now.

City councilors approved a study on how improvements to Alameda will impact people who live nearby.

For years the city has planned to take Alameda from I-25 to Edith Boulevard, and add two more lanes.

City Councilor Brad Winter wants more time to think about the project and how it could impact presidents.

Now, the city along with the county and Rio Rancho are slated to study the long stretch between Jefferson Street and Coors before making any changes.

The bill is expected to halt the city’s $8.1 million dollar widening project.

