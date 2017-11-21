Brian Urlacher is a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Chicago Bears Linebacker Brian Urlacher is one of 27 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The class of 2018 was announced Tuesday night. Urlacher is one of six first time nominees that include Ray Lewis and Randy Moss.

The former University of New Mexico star, Urlacher, spent 13 seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. He came in as a player making a contribution. Urlacher was Rookie of the Year in 2000. He later snagged a Defensive Player of the Year in 2005. Urlacher led the Bears to four division titles and a trip to the Super Bowl.

He made the Pro Bowl eight times and was a four time All Pro selection. Urlacher racked up over 44 sacks and 20 interceptions during his pro career. The former college All American, who led the nation in tackles with 178 his junior year, had his Lobo number 44 retired during a ceremony in Albuquerque, New Mexico in November of 2016.