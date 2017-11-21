ART construction winds down from Coors to Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Barricades along the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus route are set to be removed for good between Coors and Rio Grande on Wednesday.

According to ART officials, partial ART service will begin Thanksgiving weekend.

Here’s What You Need to Know:

Drivers must use extreme caution and NEVER enter the ART bus lane going forward. Drivers also may not cross the ART Bus Only lane to make a left turn. The only legal left turns are at traffic signals. The ART bus lane is for ART buses and emergency vehicles only. Drivers who enter the ART lane will be ticketed.

Rumble strips have been placed on both sides of the ART bus lane to alert drivers if they accidentally enter the ART lane. Additionally, Bus Only decals have been placed throughout the ART corridor.

ART construction is expected to wrap up completely by the end of the year.

