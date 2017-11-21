APD Hosts Phone Bank for Toys for Tots

The USMC is on one of their most important missions: to deliver a warm holiday to kids in need.

Toys for Tots collects unwrapped toys throughout the Fall for distribution to kids whose families may be experiencing economic hardships. The distribution happens right before Christmas, bringing cheer to those who need it most.

APD will be hosting a phone bank between 4-6 p.m. Tuesday. KRQE & FOX NM’s Kristen Currie will be manning the phones along with Albuquerque’s finest.

For more ways to give, log on to Albuquerque-NM.ToysForTots.org.