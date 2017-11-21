3 suspects indicted in death of Albuquerque man

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people have been indicted in the death of a man whose mutilated body was found near the Rio Puerco.

Chase Smotherman and Mariah Ferry are facing first degree murder and other charges in the death of John Soyka.

Mitchell Overhand, who was convicted in the ’80s of killing his parents, is facing tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the case.

The trio was previously charged with the kidnapping of Soyka’s friend in August.

He told police they showed him a picture of Soyka’s sexually mutilated body in the back of a truck. Police found Soyka’s body a month later. 

Smotherman and Overhand were ordered detained until trial.

Ferry was released on a GPS monitor, but prosecutors plan to file a new request to have her detained in the murder case.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s