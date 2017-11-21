3 suspects indicted in death of Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people have been indicted in the death of a man whose mutilated body was found near the Rio Puerco.

Chase Smotherman and Mariah Ferry are facing first degree murder and other charges in the death of John Soyka.

Mitchell Overhand, who was convicted in the ’80s of killing his parents, is facing tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the case.

The trio was previously charged with the kidnapping of Soyka’s friend in August.

He told police they showed him a picture of Soyka’s sexually mutilated body in the back of a truck. Police found Soyka’s body a month later.

Smotherman and Overhand were ordered detained until trial.

Ferry was released on a GPS monitor, but prosecutors plan to file a new request to have her detained in the murder case.

