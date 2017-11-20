Woman accused of shooting at couple could face life in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman caught on video shooting at a couple in their own driveway could be looking at life in prison.

Miranda Gilbert made an appearance in federal court Monday to face charges of being a felon with a gun and assault on a federal officer.

It was back in August when a couple on their way to church noticed a suspicious car on the block. When they returned home, they found it in their driveway.

Shortly afterward, Gilbert was seen pulling a gun and shooting.

Gilbert was arrested a few days later in Santa Rosa where she’s accused of assaulting a federal officer. That sentence carries a possible 20 years.

Gilbert has also been convicted of at least 10 felonies.

Being a felon with a gun carries a sentence of 10 years, but if prosecutors prove she’s an armed career criminal she could face life.

